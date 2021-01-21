Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 123,632 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

