Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 123,632 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.