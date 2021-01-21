UnlimitedIP Hits One Day Trading Volume of $279,673.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.72 million and $279,673.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.