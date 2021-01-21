uPlexa Trading Down 21.8% This Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $608,638.11 and approximately $14,702.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,560,528,885 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

