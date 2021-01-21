Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Price Target Raised to $1.80 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

URCCF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 50,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,730. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.40.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

