Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Urban Outfitters worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

