USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.42 or 0.03756823 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023329 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 129.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “
USD Coin Token Trading
USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
