USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.58 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00292851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069763 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,738,512 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.