USDK Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $252.72 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

