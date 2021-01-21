USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $24.50 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $370,491.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,949.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.01345634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00573222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00045118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009566 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 29,839,553 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

USDX [Kava] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.