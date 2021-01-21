Utrust Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $80.23 million and $4.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

