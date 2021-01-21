Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Position Lessened by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,745 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.21% of Utz Brands worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 123.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $293,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

