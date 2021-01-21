V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. 140166 raised their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $95.15.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

