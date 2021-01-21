Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 729,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 454,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

VCNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.