Vai Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $422,550.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.