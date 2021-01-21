Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,018.33, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

