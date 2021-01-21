Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) (CVE:VQA) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) (CVE:VQA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 98,600 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$7.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.83.

About Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Swift Katie copper gold porphyry property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia; the Weepah property consisting of 76 lode mining claims and 1 patented claim totaling approximately 590 hectares situated in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and 100% the Los Reyes property consisting of 2 claims totaling 45 hectares located to south of the city of Jimenez, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valterra Resource Co. (VQA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.