VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Gap Up to $124.34

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.34, but opened at $137.30. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF shares last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

