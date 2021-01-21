VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Gap Up to $124.34

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.34, but opened at $137.30. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF shares last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

