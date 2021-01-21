Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.