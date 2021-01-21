Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.