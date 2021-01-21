Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.16

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $125.83, with a volume of 162259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $3,078,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.