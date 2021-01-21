Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

