Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

