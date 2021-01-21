Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

