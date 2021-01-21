Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,809. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

