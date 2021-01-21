Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lowered by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 14.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,799. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $361.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.