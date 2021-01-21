Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $220.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

