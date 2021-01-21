Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $215.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

