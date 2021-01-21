Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.