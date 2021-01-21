Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $$54.05 during trading on Thursday. 11,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,078. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.