Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $130,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after buying an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $87,116,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after buying an additional 684,198 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. 58,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

