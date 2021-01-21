Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,730. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

