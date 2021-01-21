Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $151.04. 7,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

