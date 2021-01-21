Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $152.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

