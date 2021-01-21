Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5,044.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.70. 129,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

