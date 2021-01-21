Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $352.94 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.02 and a 200-day moving average of $318.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

