Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 51.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $129,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

