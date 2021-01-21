Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.