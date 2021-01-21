Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

