Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Tsfg LLC’s Largest Position

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.6% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.58. 46,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

