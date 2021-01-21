Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Zhang Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 19.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

