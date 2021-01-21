Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

