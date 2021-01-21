Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 112,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

