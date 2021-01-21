Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCVX traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,852. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

