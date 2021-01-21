VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 6.7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.08. 10,608,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 7,360,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 91,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 373,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 267,269 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

