Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.25

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCM shares. Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price target on Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Kumar acquired 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$166,912.00.

About Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

