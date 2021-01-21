Vector Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VACQU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 2,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

