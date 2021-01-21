Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,533,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $287.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

