Veles Price Tops $0.0346 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $44,374.60 and $40,075.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,956.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.18 or 0.03752660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00432858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.54 or 0.01370451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00582746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00421743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00270657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,781 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

