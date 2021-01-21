Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $47,380.70 and $88,426.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,322.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.97 or 0.03814622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00418812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.89 or 0.01394989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00576240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00437268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00278521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,745 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

