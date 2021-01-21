Ventus VCT C (VENC.L) (LON:VENC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Ventus VCT C (VENC.L) (LON:VENC) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.56). 133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The firm has a market cap of £13.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.10.

